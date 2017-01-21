Defeated Gambian president leaving the country within hours, new leader says

DAKAR, SENEGAL—Gambia’s new president says defeated leader Yahya Jammeh is expected to leave for Guinea within hours, and he plans to return home to take power once the situation is “clear.”A visibly tired Adama Barrow told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday that he will enter Gambia once a security sweep has been completed. He has been in neighbouring Senegal for his safety during a political standoff that came to the brink of a regional military intervention.Barrow, who won December’s presidential elections, spoke just hours after Jammeh announced he would relinquish power, ending hours of last-minute negotiations with the leaders of Guinea and Mauritania.“It is not yet confirmed information, but reliable sources are saying he’s leaving today,” Barrow told the AP. “We believe he’ll go to Guinea, but we are waiting to confirm 100 per cent.In the Guinean capital, Conakry, the security minister was at the airport with jeeps full of well-armed military personnel, witnesses said.Article Continued BelowThe new Gambian president said he has not yet been given the communique that should spell out the terms of Jammeh’s departure. “What is fundamental here is he will live in a foreign country as of now,” he said.Under heavy security, Barrow took the presidential oath of office Thursday at Gambia’s embassy in Senegal, with the backing of the international community.As Jammeh prepared to leave the country after more than 22 years in power, human rights activists demanded that he be held accountable for alleged abuses, including torture and detention of opponents.