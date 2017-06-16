Defendant accused of sexually assaulting female colleague gives lurid account of evening: DiManno

WARNING: Extremely graphic contentGoodness, what a skank!That, of course, would be the sexual assault complainant, as portrayed by one of the three off-duty cops accused of carnally besieging her during a hotel room bacchanal.Or, looked through the other end of the testimonial prism, the officer in the witness stand Friday had been the skank on that hotly disputed night two-and-a-half years ago. What’s the male equivalent of skank? Skunk?Never touched that woman, Const. Leslie Nyznik asserted on Friday — at least not with his hands. Only his penis. Four times only with his penis, four times she put it in her mouth, ravenous to perform oral sex upon him. And so dexterous had this lustful woman been, that she was able to, simultaneously, have “missionary” sex with another officer, Const. Joshua Cabero, while using her other hand to rub and grope yet another cop, the zonked-out Const. Sameer Kara.Article Continued Below“In your version of events, it’s almost as if she sexually assaulted you,” Crown attorney Philip Perlmutter suggested scornfully to the witness. Nyznik: “No, I would disagree with you there.”Read more:Toronto cop in sex assault trial tells court it was female colleague’s idea to have sex with 3 menNyznik had already described how, as he stood between two beds in a room at the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, the complainant, lying next to Kara on the other bed, had reached out with her right hand, unzipped his trousers, pulled out his penis and stuffed it in her mouth. Her back towards Kara, the woman pawed with her other hand at him. Cabero, emerging from the bathroom, said: “Looks like you’re having a party, can I join you?” Woman: “Sure!”