Delaware inmates take hostages to protest Trump, prison conditions

SMYRNA, DEL.— Inmates were holding two people hostage at a Delaware prison on Wednesday night in a standoff that began in the morning and left at least one prison employee injured, officials said.The hostages were taken at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, near the town of Smyrna, between Wilmington and Dover. It is the state's largest prison, with 2,500 inmates in minimum-, medium- and maximum-security units.At a news conference on Wednesday night, officials revealed that a total of 27 inmates had been released by the hostage-takers, but it was unclear whether they had been held against their will and how many inmates remained.Officials said four staff members had initially been taken hostage. Early accounts put that number at five, though officials said one person had not been accounted for at first but was later found to be safe.Robert Coupe, the secretary of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security, said at the news conference at about 8:15 p.m. Eastern time that the authorities were communicating with the inmates via a two-way radio belonging to a correctional officer. Inmates also have access to television and may have been watching a live broadcast of the news conference, he added.At 10:32 a.m., "a correctional officer made a radio call for immediate assistance from within C Building, which houses over 100 inmates," Sgt. Richard Bratz of the Delaware State Police said at a news conference earlier on Wednesday. The building houses maximum-security inmates who are making the transition to medium security.Other correction officers responded to the distress call, and the prison was placed on lockdown, but inmates took four employees hostage. At about 2:40 p.m., one hostage was set free and taken by ambulance to a hospital, Bratz said, "with non-life-threatening injuries."