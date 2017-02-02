Delaware prison officials say 1 hostage dead, another alert and talking

SMYRNA, DEL.—Delaware prison officials say one hostage is dead and a second is alert and talking after authorities entered a building at the state’s largest prison where inmates had taken staff members hostage.Officials announced in a statement Thursday morning that the building where the disturbance occurred at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center is now secure. The prison is in Smyrna, about 24 kilometres north of the state capital of Dover. Officials say after authorities breached the building, one Department of Correction worker was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead.The inmates took four corrections department workers hostage Wednesday morning, prompting a lockdown of all Delaware prisons. The inmates released one staffer in the afternoon and another Wednesday night. At least one of those staffers had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.Read more:Delaware inmates take hostages to protest Trump, prison conditionsA news release from the Delaware Department of Correction said 14 more inmates were released about 12:30 a.m. local time on Thursday from the building where the hostages had been held and were being held elsewhere at the prison. The news release said a total of 46 inmates had been released from the building since the hostage situation began.Article Continued BelowDelaware Gov. John Carney said the priority now is to determine what happened and why.In a statement released Thursday, the new Democratic governor said officials will “hold accountable anyone who was responsible” for taking the hostages. He said officials will “make whatever changes are necessary to ensure nothing like it ever happens again.”The inmates told a local newspaper that concerns about their treatment and the leadership of the United States had prompted their actions.