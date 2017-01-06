Demystifying the legendary ghost story at U of Ts University College

At night, when the University of Toronto is bathed deeply in shadow, Robert Fiennes-Clinton will show you the mark on the oak door, left 160 years ago by stonemason Paul Diabolos’s axe.He’ll tell of another stonemason, Ivan Reznikoff, killed by Diabolos’s next blow. He’ll show you the grimacing gargoyles Diabolos carved into the College wall, and tell you that Reznikoff’s spirit walked the campus, until his body was discovered in 1890. But Fiennes-Clinton, owner of Muddy York Walking Tours, will cut some of that spookiness with a disclaimer. “I do tell people that it’s a legend, it’s probably been embellished over the years,” he says. Article Continued BelowThe story of Diabolos and Reznikoff has been a beloved part of University College lore since the 1870s, when students began telling tales of a college ghost. Paranormal sightings aside, the tale of Diabolos and Reznikoff has been presented as practically being historical fact for years. University College features a colourful retelling of the story on its official website.

