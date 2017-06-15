Dennis Rodman gives Trumps book The Art of the Deal to North Koreas Kim Jong Un

TOKYO—If Donald Trump was hoping to use the negotiating skills honed during decades in business to strike a bargain with Kim Jong Un, he’d better think again.Dennis Rodman, the former basketball star who’s now on his fifth visit to Pyongyang, just presented a copy of The Art of the Deal to the North Korean leader. That means that Kim—a man that Trump has already called a “pretty smart cookie”—might be wise to Trump’s tactics if the two ever meet.In the 1987 book, Trump lays out the key principles to stick to during a negotiation—basically, the recipe to his success. These include mantras like “think big” and “maximize your options.”Read more:Ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman arrives in North Korea, says Trump would be ‘happy’ with tripRodman had hoped to see the 33-year-old North Korean leader—to whom he once sang “happy birthday” from the basketball court—during this latest visit to North Korea. That doesn’t appear to have happened yet.Article Continued BelowRodman has instead been seen visiting the birthplace of “eternal president” Kim Il Sung—a regular stop on the North Korea tourist trail—and with the women’s basketball team. On Thursday, he presented presents for Kim to North Korea’s minister of sports: two autographed basketball jerseys, soap sets, a mermaid jigsaw, and two books: “Where’s Waldo?” and “The Art of the Deal.”Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman presents a copy of Trump's book "The Art of the Deal" to North Korea's Sports Minister Kim Il Guk on Thursday as a present for Kim Jong Un. (Kim Kwang Hyon / AP) This may be a cheeky gesture on Rodman’s part.Trump and Rodman know each other—the basketballer was on Celebrity Apprentice—and Kim hosted Rodman in North Korea several times in 2013 and 2014. Rodman has called Kim a “friend for life” and tweeted that Trump “has been a great friend for many years.”