Dennis Rodman heads to North Korea, hopes to meet Kim Jong Un again

TOKYO—Former Chicago Bulls basketball star Dennis Rodman flew into North Korea Tuesday morning and hopes to meet Kim Jong Un, according to associates, at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump is said to be trying to set up a secret channel to North Korea. Rodman’s trip has sparked speculation that he may be travelling to free some or all of the four American citizens currently being held by North Korea, perhaps as a first and important step toward lessening tensions between Washington and Pyongyang. Trump, who had the basketballer on his Celebrity Apprentice show twice, has recently called Kim a “smart cookie” and has said he would be “honoured” to meet him. Multiple people involved in unofficial talks with North Korea say that the Trump administration has been making overtures toward the Kim regime, including trying to set up a secret back channel to the North Korean leader using “an associate of Trump’s” rather than the usual lineup of North Korea experts and former officials who talk to Pyongyang’s representatives. It is not clear if the Rodman trip is part of that effort or not.Article Continued Below“But one thing we know is that Trump is transactional,” said one person who works on North Korea, speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the discussions. “He’s not a member of the Foreign Service — his focus is on getting things done.” Read more:Dennis Rodman calls North Korean leader ‘my friend for life’