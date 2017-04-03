Departing CEO Bruce McCuaig optimistic about future of Metrolinx

For a man who has spent nearly seven years atop the fractious world of Toronto-area transit planning, Bruce McCuaig is remarkably unfazed by the criticism and controversy that accompany his line of work. Metrolinx announced last week that McCuaig was stepping down as its president and CEO, unexpectedly calling time on the congenial 56-year-old’s six-and-a-half-year tenure in charge of the agency responsible for transit planning in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). He was appointed to the job in 2010, and his time at Metrolinx hasn’t been without wrinkles. But in an interview on his third-floor office at the agency’s Union Station headquarters, it was clear that McCuaig sees those problems as mere detours on the route to better transit for the GTHA. “When I look back on the past six years, I think of it as a period of progress. A lot of foundations being laid for the kind of service that we need in this region,” he said.Accomplishments McCuaig cites include completing tunnelling work for the $5.3-billionEglinton Crosstown LRT, implementing Presto on the TTC, launching the Union Pearson Express, and expanding the Georgetown rail corridor to vastly increase GO Transit service (GO is a division of Metrolinx).Article Continued BelowUnder his watch, Metrolinx has also advanced planning for regional express rail, a massive $13.5-billion expansion of GO service that will provide the region with more frequent, electrified service.McCuaig, who lives in Port Credit and commutes by GO everyday, professes to have few regrets. But he does concede that occasionally Metrolinx has stumbled. He acknowledges that the agency got the fare structure for the Union Pearson Express wrong. When it launched in 2015, few people were willing to pay the initial $27.50that the service charged to take riders between the airport and Union Station, and after nine months of running mostly empty trains Metrolinx was forced to slash prices. Ridership spiked, but for months the train, which was supposed to break even, was so underused it cost taxpayers $52 per rider.