Deputy mayor pushes for clear targets on King St. pilot project that prioritizes streetcars

Toronto’s deputy mayor is pushing for the city to set clear targets for the pilot project that would prioritize streetcars over car traffic on King St., in order to prevent its supporters from “declaring victory” without any clear evidence.As expected, the TTC board voted Thursday to move ahead with the pilot, which would restrict private car movement on King.With daily ridership of 65,000 people, the 504 King streetcar is the TTC’s busiest surface transit route, but its movement through the downtown core is severely impeded by the 20,000 drivers that use the street every day.The pilot, which would be installed between Bathurst and Jarvis Sts., will now go to Mayor John Tory’s executive committee next Monday, where it’s expected to be approved and sent to council next month for a final vote.While endorsing the pilot, commissioners also approved a motion moved by board member Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong that asked staff to develop “benchmarks for success” for the project and report to the board by the end of 2017.Article Continued BelowMinnan-Wong voted in favour of the pilot. But he argued that, without clear measurements in place at its start, its supporters on council and in the city bureaucracy could simply deem it a success no matter what data comes back.“You decide what a win looks like before you start. You don’t define the win based on the data that you get,” he said.“The pilot project is supposed to achieve certain things . . . . Let’s set what those levels are going to be now, and then let’s do the pilot project and see if those things are achieved.”