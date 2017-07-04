Despite big offer from Donald Trump, little has changed for critically ill British baby

LONDON—The president of the United States has offered to help a terminally-ill British baby. The Pope has asked for the rights of the parents to be respected on his care. More than $1.68 million has been raised to help him travel to America for treatment.But little has changed for 11-month-old Charlie Gard, a British infant suffering from a rare genetic disease that has left him brain damaged and unable to breathe unaided. President Donald Trump and Pope Francis have put an international spotlight on the case of Charlie, whose parents have lost successive court battles to try to take their son to the United States for an experimental therapy they believe could prolong his life.Read more: Donald Trump offers help to terminally ill British babyOn Tuesday, Chris Gard and Connie Yates were spending time with their son before his life-support is turned off.Judges have backed specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital who say the proposed treatment won’t help Charlie and may cause suffering. Britain’s Supreme Court ruled that it’s in Charlie’s best interests to be allowed to die with dignity.Article Continued Below“The world is watching,” reads the headline across the top of charliesfight.org, the website dedicated to Charlie’s cause. “Two of the most powerful men in the world want to give Charlie Gard his chance.”Trump waded into the case Monday, tweeting that he would be “delighted” to help Charlie, who is suffering from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, which causes progressive muscle weakness. That comment came after Pope Francis issued a statement on the case, saying the parents’ rights to treat their son “until the end” should be respected.The Vatican children’s hospital is studying whether it can take Charlie in. Mariella Enoc, president of Bambino Gesu hospital, said she had asked the medical director to get in touch with Great Ormond Street to determine if it is possible to transfer him to Rome.