Despite court order, Trump shows no sign of backing down on Muslim ban

The Trump administration showed no sign early Sunday of backing down from an executive order that bans entry to the United States by refugees, migrants and even green-card holders from seven mostly Muslim countries.Despite judicial rulings in several cities across the country overnight that immediately blocked enforcement of the ban to varying degrees, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement early Sunday that it would continue to implement U.S. President Donald Trump’s action.The statement said simultaneously that the administration “will comply with judicial orders” and that the order remained in place.Read more: Canadian dual citizens exempted from Trump’s travel banArticle Continued BelowSyrian family arrived in U.S. just in time before Trump banAmerican Muslims prepare to push back against Donald Trump“Prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety,” the statement said. “No foreign national in a foreign land, without ties to the United States, has any unfettered right to demand entry into the United States or to demand immigration benefits in the United States.”