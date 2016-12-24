Despite policy feats, Obama will leave behind a crumbling Democratic party

WASHINGTON—In boasting about his tenure in the White House, President Barack Obama often cites numbers like these: 15 million new jobs, a 4.9 per cent unemployment rate and 74 months of consecutive job growth.There’s one number you will hardly ever hear: More than 1,030 seats.That’s the number of spots in state legislatures, governor’s mansions and Congress lost by Democrats during Obama’s presidency.It’s a statistic that reveals an unexpected twist of the Obama years: The leadership of the one-time community organizer and champion of ground-up politics was rough on the grassroots of his own party. When Obama exits the White House, he’ll leave behind a Democratic Party that languished in his shadow for years and is searching for itself.“What’s happened on the ground is that voters have been punishing Democrats for eight solid years — it’s been exhausting,” said South Carolina State Sen. Vincent Sheheen. “If I was talking about a local or state issue, voters would always lapse back into a national topic: Barack Obama.”Article Continued BelowWhen Obama won the presidency, his election was heralded as a moment of Democratic dominance — the crashing of a conservative wave that had swept the country since the dawn of the Reagan era.Democrats believed that the coalition of young, minority and female voters who swept Obama into the White House would usher in something new: an ascendant Democratic majority that would ensure party gains for decades to come.The coalition, it turns out, was Obama’s alone.

