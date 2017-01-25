Despite Trumps tough climate talk, Park Service workers step up on social media

WASHINGTON—The National Park Service employees’ Twitter campaign against U.S. President Donald Trump spread to other parks on Wednesday, with tweets on climate change and a reminder that Japanese Americans were forcibly interned in camps and parks during World War II.A day after three climate-related tweets sent out by Badlands National Park were deleted, other park accounts have sent out tweets that appear to defy Trump. One, by Redwood National Park in California, notes that redwood groves are nature’s No. 1 carbon sink, which capture greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.“More redwoods would mean less #climatechange,” the park said in a tweet.Golden Gate National Park in California said in a tweet that 2016 was the hottest year on record for the third year in a row. The tweet directed readers to a report by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, also known as NOAA.Article Continued BelowRead more:Trump’s EPA freeze, gag order spark fears about environmental defunding among statesThe tweets went beyond climate change.Death Valley National Park tweeted photos of Japanese Americans interned there during World War II, a message that some saw as objecting to Trump’s pledge to ban Muslims from entering the country and a proposal to restrict the flow of refugees to the United States.A park service spokesman declined to comment Wednesday.

