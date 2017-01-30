Details emerging on victims of Sunday nights mosque attack in Quebec city

QUEBEC—Details are emerging of some of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque attack on Sunday. Here is some information about them:Azzedine Soufiane: The father of three was a grocer and butcher. Local imam Karim Elabed described him in an interview as an important member of the community — a longtime Quebec City resident who often helped guide newcomers to the provincial capital.“Mr. Soufiane was someone who was well known in Quebec because he opened one of the first community businesses here,” said Elabed, an imam at a mosque in nearby Levis.“Myself, when I arrived here eight years ago, (his shop) was the first place I learned about and pretty much all of Quebec’s muslims did their groceries there.”— — —Article Continued BelowKhaled Belkacemi: Universite Laval confirmed Monday that Belkacemi, was one of their own and was a professor in the food science department.“Our university community is in mourning today,” rector Denis Briere said in a statement. “We mourn the death of an esteemed member of the faculty and the university, a devoted and beloved man of his colleagues and students.”Mohamed Labidi, vice-president at the mosque where the attack took place, said Belkacemi was a good friend.