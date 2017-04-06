Devin Nunes steps aside from Russia investigation temporarily amid accusations of bias

WASHINGTON—Citing ethics complaints, the chairman of the House intelligence committee announced Thursday he is temporarily surrendering his leadership post in the panel’s probe into Russian meddling in last year’s presidential election.The decision by Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California comes amid partisan turmoil on the committee. Democrats have alleged that Nunes, who was on U.S. President Donald Trump’s transition team, is too close to the White House and cannot lead an impartial inquiry, and the House ethics committee is investigating whether he improperly disclosed classified information.“Several left-wing activist groups have filed accusations against me with the Office of Congressional Ethics,” Nunes said in a statement. “The charges are entirely false and politically motivated and are being levelled just as the American people are beginning to learn the truth about the improper unmasking of the identities of U.S. citizens and other abuses of power.”Nunes’ move could be seen as a win for Democrats whose cries for an independent panel to investigate Russia’s possible ties with the Trump campaign have grown. They have pointed in particular to two Nunes trips to the White House — one announced, one not — as evidence that his loyalty to Trump outweighs his commitment to leading a bipartisan investigation.By all accounts, the intelligence committee’s growing partisanship has become a distraction from its underlying investigations.Article Continued BelowOn March 28, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes says the investigation of possible Russia ties to U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign will "move forward" despite calls for him to recuse himself. (Reuters)Read more: Republican Devin Nunes won’t step away from Russia probe despite pressure from DemocratsThe top Democrat on the committee, Adam Schiff of California, said he appreciated Nunes’ decision to step aside from the Russia investigation.“We have a fresh opportunity to move forward in the unified and non-partisan way that an investigation of this seriousness demands,” he said.