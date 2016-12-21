Did Obama Threaten Vladimir Putin With World War 3? 'Red Phone' Call Suggests Russia's Hacking/Wikileaks Scandal In 2016 Elections Is 'Act Of War'

President Barack Obama may have essentially threatened Russian President Vladimir Putin with an all-out war that could easily escalate into World War 3. The 44th president of the United States reportedly informed his Russian counterpart that any interference with the U.S. election will be tantamount to an “act of war,” directly resulting in an “armed conflict.” Chances of World War 3 breaking have risen exponentially, and unless there’s overwhelming evidence that exonerates Russia and its president of any meddling in America’s presidential elections and its results, America could declare a war with Russia. World War 3: Will Barack #Obama declare war over #Putin’s #Russia hack of the Democrats? https://t.co/DtRUykHhWX #VladimirPutin #BarackObama — World War 3 (@WorldWar2018) December 16, 2016 Obama is believed to have used the legendary “Red Phone” to establish a direct communication line with Moscow and reiterated the fact that international law pertaining to armed conflict also applies to the digital realm. He allegedly informed the Russian bureaucracy that the laws that govern armed conflict between two nations also apply to actions in cyberspace, reported NBC News. In other words, Russia can’t violate the digital sovereignty of the United States and expect it to tolerate the same because its borders weren’t threatened or soldiers weren’t killed in the physical world. Part of the allegedly sent message read, “International law, including the law for armed conflict, applies to actions in cyberspace. We will hold Russia to those standards.” Obama reportedly informed the administration that any meddling with the affairs of the United States won’t be tolerated. Any interference, whether physical or electronic, will be considered as acts of aggression. An act of war? President Obama called Putin on the ‘Red Phone’ with a warning about the hack that wasn’t https://t.co/w3kxji2xgD — Rep. Steven Smith (@RepStevenSmith) December 20, 2016 Interestingly, Obama did try to maintain his trademark restraint and practiced diplomacy before resorting to the aggressive and threatening language. Before Obama was to meet with Vladimir Putin and speak about the hacking during a September meeting at the G-20 summit in China, one of the American President’s senior advisors had advised him to issue an ultimate threat to the Russian President. However, President Obama feared issuing such a warning could deteriorate an already tense situation. @PoliticsGhost https://t.co/yeO0YOE986 How convenient, with no proof 4 days before electors cast. Is Obama trying to incite World War 3?! — Xara Hox (@Xara_Hox) December 16, 2016 Instead of warning the Russian president of dire consequences, including World War 3, if the country didn’t cease any and all activities, digital or otherwise that might be interfering with the general elections, Obama chose to use diplomacy. While the American president did caution his Russian counterpart, he chose a less specific language and tangential remarks to convey the message. However, a month later, the U.S. opted to use the “Red Phone” to send a communique that did not mince words. The message reinforced Obama’s rather oblique warning issued in September but chose a much clearer language to stress that the U.S. would consider any interference on Election Day a grave matter. Moreover, Obama used the phrase “armed conflict” this time around to ensure Russia heard his warnings loud and clear. Obama admin used DC-to-Kremlin “Red Phone” system for first time to reinforce election warning to Russians https://t.co/JHiJXuUCQX pic.twitter.com/RT78MbsRbz — The Last Word (@TheLastWord) December 20, 2016 The Red Phone is a new take on the old emergency communication systems of the Cold War era. The system connects Moscow directly to Washington. It is supposed to offer a direct line of communication between the two nations in times of crises that have the potential to escalate into a full-blown war or, in the case of America and Russia, into a World War. The system has been used during the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, when U.S. invaded Iraq, and such other occasions. The Red Phone is essentially a secure communication system that doesn’t allow verbal communication. Interestingly, it was never meant to be a literal phone. It first began as teletype more than 50 years ago. Thereafter, the system was upgraded to fax. Today, the system sends a secure email message through dedicated internet lines between the two countries. Needless to add, the Red Phone is secured with multiple levels of encryption and channeled through the highly covert Nuclear Risk Reduction Centers. WATCH: Exclusive: White House used DC-to-Kremlin “Red Phone” system to reinforce Election Day warning to Russians. https://t.co/t0cXvmMskP — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) December 19, 2016 The current ability of the Red Phone to securely send email messages as well as attachments was added by the Obama administration back in 2013. The Cyber CBM channel was one of several cyber-related confidence-building measures that President Obama envisioned to address the rising need for secure and reliable lines of communication between nations that could be considered as perpetually hostile. U.S. House Votes For No Fly Zone In Syria, Leading The Charge For World War 3:https://t.co/vS4GwGb656#obama#WW3 — Peter (@Minus777) November 29, 2016 While Barack Obama allegedly halted Russia’s meddling in the general elections by threatening the country with World War 3, many experts fear the assassination of Russian ambassador, Andrei Karlov, could have already set in motion the events that might eventually result in a World War that would be fought not only on the battlegrounds but also in cyberspace. [Featured Image by Jewel Samad/Getty Images]

