Disability tax credit not extended to those with mental illness

Delusions, depression, reckless behaviour.The symptoms of Patti Gardner’s bipolar disorder make it nearly impossible for her to perform many simple functions of daily life. She can’t work, she can’t meet new people, she struggles to make financial decisions or big purchases, she says. She just can’t trust herself. “I think of bipolar disorder as trying to ride a bucking bronco all the time,” she says. “You have to be careful because it’s going to try to get away from you whenever it has a chance.”Gardner says the impediments caused by her mental illness could qualify her for the Canada Revenue Agency’s Disability Tax Credit — potentially worth thousands of dollars per year. Article Continued BelowBut Gardner, who already receives a disability pension from the federal government, says she can’t find a doctor who will approve her application. There are many Canadians with serious mental illness who, experts say, are missing out on benefits and tax breaks because too few doctors understand what constitutes a disability.Dr. Vicky Stergiopoulos, physician-in-chief at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, says there is a misperception that disability benefits are for people with physical, not mental health issues.

