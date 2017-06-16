Disabled man caught in the middle of program, family disputes

After more than nine years attending a day program at Community Living Oakville, a 31-year-old disabled man will be barred from its services due to disputes between his parents and the organization that were not about him. Nicholas Deak, who has CHARGE syndrome, won’t be able to use the organization’s services as of July 4, according to a letter sent to his father, Leslie Deak, last month from the organization’s board of directors president. The reason for the decision is a longstanding series of disagreements between Nicholas’s parents and the organization including what the letter calls recent “demands and threats that frankly pertain to matters that must be dealt with at a management and board level.” The parents and organization disagree on the nature of the conflicts between them, which have spanned five years. Leslie Deak and Nicholas’s mother Deborah Ockerse say they’ve been “outspoken” advocates for their son within Community Living Oakville, while the organization says the parents have used “bullying” tactics, created “upset” and used threats. “They have decided to punish our son, who is vulnerable, because we are too outspoken and demand questions to answers I think are valid,” Ockerse said. Article Continued BelowNicholas’s father says his son will be “devastated” to leave the program. “When you have kids like Nicholas, the biggest struggle is for them to adapt to change,” Deak said. “So this is going to have a major impact on him. There’s no doubt about that.” CHARGE is a genetic syndrome that is characterized by an array of medical and physical challenges. Ockerse describes her son as “severely challenged” — he is not toilet trained and mostly non-verbal.