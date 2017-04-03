Mercedes Benitez is faced with the choice of returning to her developmentally-delayed son in the Philippines or staying in Canada and fulfilling her family’s immigrant dream without him.To return home, the temporary foreign worker would lose her job and the much needed income in Canada — not to mention a chance to become a permanent resident in the country.By staying here, she could continue to be the breadwinner but be separated from Harold, 18, who has been deemed inadmissible by Canadian immigration officials because of his developmental disabilities, and her husband, Romeo, their son’s primary caregiver.“It is my dream to bring my family to Canada for a better life,” said Benitez, 46, who came to Canada in 2008 under the caregiver program and applied for permanent residency for her and her family after she met the two-year live-in employment requirement in 2010. “It is heartbreaking.”In late 2015, after a long delay due to the immigration backlog, the Toronto woman finally got a letter from immigration officials warning her that her application might be refused as Harold was assessed to have the functioning of a 4-year-old and officials feared his disability would result in excessive demand on medical and social services.Article Continued BelowIn a separate case last year, York University professor Felipe Montoya and his family had their immigration application denied because 13-year-old Nicolas Montoya’s Down syndrome would place an excessive burden on the Canadian health and social services.And in 2015, Karen Talosig, a caregiver from the Philippines in British Columbia, encountered a similar problem when immigration refused to let her 14-year-old daughter, Jazmine, to join her in Canada because the girl is deaf.In both cases, Ottawa reversed the decisions through “ministerial intervention” on compassionate grounds after the families went public with their dilemmas.