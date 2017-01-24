Discipline required over video to build public confidence: Keenan

There’s a lot the video doesn’t show, it’s true. Like what happened before it starts — allegedly a man punching and spitting on a woman police officer and then kicking the window out of a police cruiser — and what’s going on around the man’s face, where police say he was biting another officer. The video doesn’t show any of that.But there are things it does show pretty clearly. For instance, it shows one officer standing over the man being arrested as he lay on the ground and stomping on him even as the sound of a Taser being deployed is audible, and shouting “Stop resisting” as the man lay there apparently motionless. And then that officer pointing at the camera, which is about 20 feet away, and shouting “Get that guy out of my face, please.” A woman police officer, in a bulletproof vest and with a gun on her belt, strides over to the cameraman, who protests that he’s a witness. “OK then, if you’re a witness then we’re going to be seizing your cellphone,” she says. The video shows that. Then another officer, a man with a beard wearing a toque, leans in to the cameraman and says, “He’s going to spit in your face, you’re going to get AIDS. Stop recording or I’m going to seize your phone as evidence. You’re going to lose your phone.” The video shows that. Then the woman officer repeats the threat to seize his phone. And then the video shows that the cameraman turns off the camera.Article Continued BelowWhat the video shows, in other words, is police officers threatening and intimidating a bystander because, from a respectful distance, he wanted to be a witness to an arrest. Police spokesperson Mark Pugash says the arrest itself and the way it was conducted was legitimate. The video doesn’t show that conclusively, one way or the other, though it does raise questions. But the video does show that the officers involved in the arrest really didn’t want it on film, and were willing to abuse their power to prevent it from being recorded. The video doesn’t show the cameraman, Waseem Khan, but it pretty clearly shows his bravery. Armed agents of the state who are, you could say, “in his face,” are walking toward him, forcing him to move back, threatening to take his property, and worse. Someone’s going to spit on him and give him AIDS? What kind of threat is that? It sounds unhinged. Someone who might say that to you — what else might they do? Still, Khan kept documenting, for a while, and it is because he did that we have this evidence of the arrest, and how it was conducted, and how some of the police involved conduct themselves.