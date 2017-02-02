Dismantle our school boards, ditch our trustees: Cohn

Islamophobia struck a Quebec mosque this week.But it touched the Toronto area long before — when a Markham school principal lashed out, last year, at Muslims online.The latest massacre in Quebec brought Canadians together. But last year’s outbreak of prejudice in York Region has only pushed people apart.Tragedy has a way of opening the heart, after the fact. Bigotry has a way of hardening the heart, in real time.A bungled response from York’s school board, and its elected trustees, revealed not only religious discrimination but outright racism close to home. And speaks volumes about what’s wrong with our education system — systemic problems that require radical reform.Article Continued BelowA classroom, like a place of worship, should be a sanctuary, a place of learning, fostering and welcoming. When parents learned that school principal Ghada Sadaka had posted anti-Islamic material online, they had every right to assume the school board would act forcefully, expeditiously, transparently.Instead, they got an education in how school boards can retreat into opacity, obfuscation and obscurantism. A promised investigation into the principal’s misconduct was conducted in secret, and pointedly excluded the board’s equity expert — despite claims to the contrary.Sadaka publicly “shared” videos on Facebook purportedly showing “Muslim takeovers” of European cities, and articles claiming refugees had “terrorist sympathies” in Canada. Belatedly apologizing for the “discriminatory” posts, the principal promised to learn “lessons” from the experience.