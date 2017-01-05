Doctor accused of killing wife held in custody after court appearance

Mohammed Shamji, the Toronto neurosurgeon accused of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, a family doctor and mother of three, remains in custody after a brief court appearance Thursday.Appearing before a north Toronto court via video, Mohammed Shamji, 40, wore an orange jumper, had sunken eyes and said little besides his name. His case was rescheduled to be heard January 26.The former Toronto Western Hospital neurosurgeon is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji. The couple was married for 12 years and had three children together.Shamji’s family was not present at court, but Fric-Shamji’s cousin looked on from the gallery.Michelle Vrbanek spoke briefly to reporters outside court, saying only that she came to show her support for her friend and cousin.Article Continued BelowCourt documents show police believe Shamji killed Fric-Shamji, 40, some time between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.Her body was discovered inside a suitcase in Vaughan on December 1, next to the West Humber River. Police say she had been strangled and had suffered from blunt force trauma.Fric-Shamji, who was a physician in Scarborough Hospital’s family practice teaching unit, had filed for divorce from Shamji just days before, according to her friends.

