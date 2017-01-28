Doctors set to vote on ousting Ontario Medical Association leaders

Schisms within the province’s medical profession are deepening in the run-up to a special meeting of the Ontario Medical Association’s governing council.The meeting has been orchestrated by a breakaway group of council delegates who want to overthrow the OMA’s executive committee. With a petition signed by 25 council delegates, they have put forth motions to remove president Dr. Virginia Walley, president-elect Dr. Stephen Chris, and four other executive members. The entire council, comprising 260 delegates, will vote on the motions Sunday morning.But a widely circulated email, originating from an apparently unhappy member of the breakaway group, says their plan to reform the OMA has gone too far.Article Continued BelowIt’s unclear who wrote the email, which comes from an address dubbed “Engaged OMA Members.”Referring to the takeover as a “coup,” the writer says the group has been planning it for several months on a “secret Facebook group.”Screen-captured images of the Facebook group were included in the email.