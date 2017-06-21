Doctors urge court not to allow naming and shaming of top OHIP billers

Judges charged with deciding whether physicians’ OHIP billings should be made public have challenged an argument that the move would lead to the “shaming” of doctors.The argument was put forth by Ontario Medical Association lawyer Joe Colangelo at a two-day judicial review hearing that wrapped up Tuesday. Doctors requested the review because they want the courts to quash an order from Ontario’s information and privacy commissioner to make physician-identified billings public.“Publishing the names of the top … billers in my view accomplishes nothing other than naming and shaming,” Colangelo told a three-judge panel at Divisional Court.Justice Ian Nordheimer questioned the assertion: “Why should they be humiliated? Because it was identified that they billed a certain amount?”Nordheimer said doctors could simply respond by explaining what kind of procedures they did and how many times they did them.Article Continued Below“You keep using expressions like ‘shame’ … It suggests that your members are concerned that they are not behaving themselves properly,” the judge said.Colangelo argued that physicians would unfairly be put on the spot: “The question is going to be asked, ‘Why did you bill $1 million, why did you bill two (million), why did you bill six (million)?’” Nordheimer asked whether taxpayers should be entitled to question who is receiving such sums from the government. “Isn’t that a good question about taxpayer dollars?”