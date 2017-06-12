Dog owner charged with assault following altercation in High Park

A Toronto dog owner seen in a video allegedly attacking another man in High Park last week has been charged with assault.The incident happened June 3 when the alleged victim, 61, told the Star that he saw an American Pit Bull Terrier running free in a section of the park that isn’t off-leash. The dog wasn’t acting aggressively, the man said, but he was still concerned.“Whenever I see somebody running their dog free in the park, regardless of what breed it is, I will quietly say, ‘You know what, you’re not in an off-leash area,’ and I give them directions to it,” the man told the Star. There have been no issues with such interactions in the past, he said, but not this time.Article Continued BelowHe called out to the dog owner several times, the alleged victim said, but he was ignored. Finally, he decided to approach the dog owner, phone in hand.As soon as he pulled out his phone to film, the interaction quickly became violent, he said.“At this time, I’m angry,” he said. “I yelled at the guy, and I’ll be candid with you, I yelled, ‘Can you put your f—ing dog back on the leash.’ ”