Dog owners who flout off-leash rules are dangerous: Teitel

Nobody tells you when you get a dog how intimate you will become with every sad patch of grass and gravel outside your door. If you’re an urban dog owner, your animal is not your best friend: a lush median strip is your best friend, a mound of dirt adjacent to a construction site is your best friend, a fire hydrant is your best friend. In other words, pretty much anything (besides your floor) on which your dog can comfortably relieve itself is your best friend.I got a puppy a few weeks ago, a miniature poodle named Homer, and Toronto has come to feel like a whole new city. For one thing, strangers talk to me — especially strangers who have dogs. And though we talk, a lot, I never learn their names — only the names of their dogs. “Who’s this?” they ask, looking down at Homer, not making eye contact with me even though it’s obviously my response they’re waiting for because Homer, though quite intelligent, is not going to introduce himself. “This is Homer,” I say, “and who’s this?” Rocket, Teddy, Dash, Beyoncé: these are a few of the canine acquaintances Homer and I have made these past few weeks. The nice thing about dog-inspired small talk is that unlike traditional small talk involving two humans at a cocktail party you don’t need to think about or speak about yourself. It’s odd, but I’ve learned that I’d much rather tell a perfect stranger about the size and consistency of Homer’s stool than remind an acquaintance what it is I do for a living, and (shudder) how I feel about current events. But friendly, nameless owners aside, there is a dark side to dog life in the city.Article Continued BelowEnter the overconfident owner of the insecure, fearful dog. The guy who thinks he knows his animal companion so well and is so absolutely certain his dog will never misbehave, let alone maul a person or another dog to death, he lets him walk off the leash outside the park — sometimes on a busy city sidewalk. He does this even though his dog may not be the perfect angel his owner believes him to be, but is a menace to society and anyone on rollerblades.I encountered one of these menaces last week when I was walking Homer in a park near my house. Luckily, the lone wanderer — a mastiff of some kind — took a greater interest in me than he did in Homer, whom he could have swallowed whole. The dog lunged at me and proceeded to mount me, until his dishevelled owner appeared, reined him in and apologized. “Sorry,” she said. “He gets excited.” The city of Toronto is well aware of these excitable and potentially dangerous nuisances. This week, a city spokesperson announced it will crack down this summer on people who let their dogs roam off-leash outside designated dog parks. The fine for violating the city’s off-leash bylaw? Up to $365.