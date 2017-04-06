Domestic worker begged for help before falling from a window in Kuwait

The floor looks clean in this highrise apartment, seven stories above Kuwait City traffic. Not a smudge in sight on the picture window. On the other side of the glass, the maid is hanging on by one knuckle, screaming.“Oh crazy, come here,” a woman says casually in Arabic, holding a camera up to the maid.“Hold on to me! Hold on to me!” the maid yells.Instead, the woman steps back. The maid’s grip finally slips, and she lands in a cloud of dust, many stories below.The maid — an Ethiopian who had been working in the country for several years, according to the Kuwait Times — survived the fall. The videographer, her employer, was arrested last week on a charge of failing to help the worker.Article Continued BelowRead more: Oman’s foreign maids can become trapped in slavery-like conditions: watchdogIt’s still unclear what led to the fall. But it was not the first time a domestic servant had fallen off of a building in Kuwait, an oil-rich country where foreign workers are cheap, plentiful and live largely at the mercy of their employers.Human Rights Watch has spent years documenting cases of workers abused, exploited, attacked or driven to desperation by a draconian labour system called kafala, in which foreigners surrender rights to be sponsored to get a work visa in the Persian Gulf.