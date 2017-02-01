Don Cherry, Paris Hilton urge OSPCA to save pit bulls from euthanasia

Celebrities from Paris Hilton to Don Cherry are stepping up to protest an application in court by Ontario’s animal welfare agency to euthanize 21 dogs rescued in October, 2015 from an alleged dog-fighting ring in Tilbury.The campaign, #SaveThe21, was launched Wednesday on Facebook by King City-based Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary.Personalities including Hilton, Cherry, actress Maggie Q and singer Natalie Imbruglia are featured in videos calling on the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to withdraw its application.“There’s no reason to have them euthanized and if the OSPCA does go through with euthanizing the dogs, they’re going to have a lot of people to answer to,” said Clare Forndran, a spokesperson for the sanctuary.Cherry said he’s followed this story from the beginning, and mentioned it this past weekend during his segment from the NHL all-star game. Article Continued Below“It just bothers me to no end that this is happening,” said Cherry. “It’s not just a passing fancy and I really appreciate the opportunity to lend whatever status I have.”In October, 2015, 31 pit bull-type dogs were seized from a home in Tilbury, near Chatham. Three suspects were charged with animal cruelty and firearm-related offences and the animals were transferred to the OSPCA’s care.Three of those dogs were euthanized for medical reasons following recommendations made by two veterinarians, and the OSPCA filed a court application to have 21 others euthanized. Seven dogs from the original group and 11 born in the OSPCA’s care were deemed good candidates for rehabilitation.