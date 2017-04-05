Don Merediths sex liaisons used public paid-for hotel rooms, office

I was pumping gas into my car at an Esso when my cellphone buzzed.“Something happened to me that was not right,” the female voice said in June 2015. “It has been going on for two years.”The caller was an 18-year old who, over time, detailed allegations of sexual impropriety involving a Canadian senator, who was also a married Pentecostal minister and the head of two religious charities.She was 16 when Sen. Don Meredith began the sexual relationship. A visitor from another country, she was attending school and alone in Ottawa. Meredith’s actions were denounced in the eventual official investigation as failing to uphold “the highest standards of dignity” of the Senate. The Senate Ethics Committee heard from Meredith behind closed doors Tuesday and will recommend to the Senate whether or not to expel him from the red chamber — the name for a lately troubled part of the Canadian government often debated in high school with the question: Should the Senate be abolished?Article Continued BelowFormer prime minister Stephen Harper appointed Meredith in 2010. Within one hour of the Star’s 2015 story on the sexual relationship, Harper kicked him out of the Conservative caucus. But he remains a senator, paid about $140,000 a year, plus travel and living expenses. Recently, I decided to examine how Meredith conducted himself in the Senate during the time he was involved with the teenager dubbed “Ms. M” by Senate ethics officer Lyse Ricard. Her office is also investigating workplace harassment allegations against Meredith and an allegation he was having an affair with a senate employee.A review by the Star of Meredith’s time reveals he does little committee work compared to other senators. While his attendance in the senate chamber is excellent, his contributions are most often to announce a special day to commemorate an event or give a speech on the importance of the future of youth — which he has said is his main focus.Information in this story about what Meredith and Ms. M did together, and when, is based on findings in the Senate ethics report. The Star has also interviewed Ms. M, senators and senate staffers, reviewed senate expense and attendance records, and read all Senate proceedings when Meredith was present in the chamber.