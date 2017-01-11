Donald Trump and the compromising Russian report, explained

American President-elect Donald Trump has a news conference this morning, when he’s expected to answer a shocking new wave of allegations that Russia collected information that could be used to compromise him.The allegations run from the time before Trump entered the political stage, when he developed business interests in Russia up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election.What are the allegations?The allegations are that Russia has collected compromising sex videos and personal information about President-elect Donald Trump.The allegations reportedly centre around memos delivered to Trump and out-going U.S. President Barack Obama last week by intelligence chiefs.Article Continued BelowThe memos suggest that for many years the Russian government has looked for ways to influence Trump, who has travelled repeatedly to Moscow to investigate real estate deals or to oversee the Miss Universe competition, which he owned for several years.The memos describe sex videos involving prostitutes with Trump in a 2013 visit to a Moscow hotel. The videos were supposedly prepared as “kompromat,” or compromising material, with the possible goal of blackmailing Trump in the future.The memos also suggest that Russian officials proposed various lucrative deals, essentially as disguised bribes in order to win influence over the real estate magnate.

