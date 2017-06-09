Donald Trump breaks Twitter silence after Comey testimony, declares total vindication

WASHINGTON—U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday broke his silence on Twitter following explosive testimony by fired FBI director James Comey, declaring “total and complete vindication.”Trump, who had not posted on his Twitter account since Comey accused the administration of spreading “lies,” struck back with an early morning tweet in which he said, “Wow, Comey is a leaker.”Trump’s tweet comes ahead of a news conference planned Friday. Trump scheduled a joint news conference with visiting Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpIn his first congressional appearance since being abruptly fired last month, Comey on Thursday described months of distrust of the president, bluntly asserting that Trump had fired him to interfere with the probe of Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign.Article Continued BelowComey also revealed that he’d orchestrated the public release of information about his private conversations with the president in an effort to further the investigation.Trump’s tweet said: “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication … and WOW, Comey is a leaker.”Comey’s testimony, at a hugely anticipated hearing that captured the country’s attention, provided a gripping account of his interactions with Trump and underscored the discord that had soured their relationship.