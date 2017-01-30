Donald Trump Compares Ban With Barack Obama's Policy, Calls The Executive Order 'Not A Muslim Ban'

Donald Trump has compared his recent immigration policies with Barack Obama’s earlier policies and in a lengthy statement, revealed that the executive orders are not a Muslim ban but it is a way to keep America safe from the terrorists. Earlier today, Mr. Donald Trump released a statement regarding the recent executive orders that concerns the extreme vetting. In the long post, Mr. Trump talked about how his policies are similar to what Mr. Barack Obama did in 2011, when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for a period of six months. “America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave.” Prior to all this, ABC News reported that several dozens suspected terrorists were mistakenly been allowed in the country as refugees. The discovery of two Al-Qaeda terrorists living as refugees in Kentucky alarmed everyone. Protestors Rally Against Muslim Immigration Ban At Miami Airport [Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images] “I wouldn’t be surprised if there were many more than that,” said House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Michael McCaul when the reports of terrorists living in America surfaced online. “And these are trained terrorists in the art of bombmaking that are inside the United States; and quite frankly, from a homeland security perspective, that really concerns me.” Trump’s executive order bans the citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for a period of 90 days. The executive order from the 45th President does not name the countries whose citizens are banned from entering the country. Instead, it directly refers to the written law which applies to seven countries. They are Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Iraq. Citizens with dual citizenships are also facing the ban. Everyone from around the globe is boycotting Donald Trump’s latest executive orders but according to the sitting president, this is America’s way of protecting the people. ????????BREAKING????????

The Past SIX Presidents Have “Banned Immigrants”https://t.co/eWWr9o8z5T#MuslimBan#UniteBlue#tcot #ccot#BuildTheWall????#MAGA pic.twitter.com/pWvPacY5ym — ????????FREEDOM☆WINS???????? (@ChooseToBFree) January 30, 2017 Mr. Donald Trump further revealed in his statement that the media is reporting false as everyone is calling it a Muslim ban, but apparently, it is their way of protecting the nation. “This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days.” In his released statement, Mr. Donald Trump also showed his grief for the ongoing crises in Syria and stated that as he promised during his presidential campaign, his first priority is to protect and serve the United States of America, but “will find ways to help all those who are suffering.” Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017 As reported by the Telegraph, the ban completely suspends the United States’ Syrian refugee program that accepted a total of 12,486 Syrians last year. Donald Trump’s new policies give preference to accepting Christian refugees from the Middle East over Muslims refugees. Protesters gather to denounce President Donald Trump’s executive order [Image by G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images] New York Times has called the Muslim ban order an illegal act. According to the publication, the Immigration and National Act of 1965 banned all discrimination against immigrants on the basis of national origin. The newspaper further revealed that the released order that bans Muslims to enter the country, lacks any logic as it invokes the attacks of Sept. 11 as a rationale. People from around the globe has their own perspective on Mr. Donald Trump’s executive orders that bans Muslims to enter the US. Many are protesting against it and many think that this is the only way to protect the nation from the illegal activities. What do you think of president’s latest act of banning Muslims? Tell us your views in the comments below.