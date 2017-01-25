Donald Trump faces rude Middle East awakening: Analysis

Four days into a presidency seemingly bereft of impulse control, one can only wonder who among Donald Trump’s constellation of feuding aides knows how to apply the brakes to this newly minted White House.But if things do settle down — and by that we mean real stuff like foreign policy, not tantrums over whose rally was bigger — you could do worse than look to the Middle East for clues. It’s a wild card because everything about Trump is a wild card. But taking his transition at rhetorical face value, Trump seemed to view the Mideast, to the extent that he thought of it at all, as a mess of someone else’s making. What harm can come from a new bull rolling through a china shop already shattered to smithereens? How could it be worse?Less than a week in, conflicting signals involving the movement of an embassy and the building of Israeli settlements suggest Team Trump may be getting it’s first whiff of humbling realpolitik — as messed up as the Middle East is, it actually could get worse. And if it does, Trump will own it. Article Continued BelowExhibit A is the absence of a rapid-fire decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to disputed Jerusalem. Breathless press accounts from Israel over the weekend suggested the writ on this symbolically momentous move to Jerusalem would come Monday. But White House spokesman Sean Spicer, in an uncharacteristically restrained message to reporters, soon splashed cold water on the notion, saying, “We are at the very beginning stages of even discussing this subject.”Suddenly, Spicer was sounding a lot like the spokespeople for the last eight American presidents. Delay delay delay has been the policy for decades on the embassy question. And now, the holding pattern continues, at least until the arrival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is scheduled to meet Trump in Washington in early February.