Donald Trump just gave a Black History Month speech about the persecution of Donald Trump

WASHINGTON—Happy Black History Month, everyone. Have you heard about the greatness and persecution of Donald J. Trump?The president of the United States held an “African-American History Month listening session” in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Wednesday. He began with a five-minute monologue that was more about himself — his campaign, his alleged mistreatment by the media, his popularity — than it was about African-Americans.Trump’s third paragraph, for example, started with a single sentence about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. It was followed by 10 sentences of grievance about his alleged mistreatment by the media.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpTrump said King’s “incredible example is unique in American history.” Immediately, he pivoted to his oft-repeated gripe about a Time reporter’s erroneous claim — which the reporter quickly corrected and apologized for — that he had removed a King bust from the Oval Office after moving in.Article Continued Below“You read all about Dr. Martin Luther King a week ago when somebody said I took the statue out of my office. And it turned out that that was fake news,” Trump said. “The statue is cherished. It’s one of the favourite things — and we have some good ones. We have Lincoln, and we have Jefferson, and we have Dr. Martin Luther King. And we have other (sic). But they said the statue, the bust, of Dr. Martin Luther King was taken out of the office. And it was never even touched. So I think it was a disgrace, but that’s the way the press is. It’s very unfortunate.”Trump did not spend any more time on the other black icons he mentioned. About Frederick Douglass, the 19th-century slavery abolitionist, writer and speaker, Trump said: “Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job that is being recognized more and more, I notice.”