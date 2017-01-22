Donald Trump News Update: Even People In Antarctica Are Protesting Against The New President

In Donald Trump news people around the world are gathering together not to celebrate the inauguration of the newest president of the United States of America, but rather to voice their fears and dismay over the new administration. The latest in Donald Trump news featured an irony that is hard to miss. President Trump spoke in front of thousands of supporters last Friday, January 20, telling them that the moment has come for all of them to work together into rebuilding their nation as he has often promised during his campaign. But photos of the crowd indicate that not too many Americans share his thoughts on unifying the whole nation when it clearly showed how thin the crowd was during the inauguration. The latest in Donald Trump news show that protesters against his administration are larger in volume as compared to those who support the new president and it was evident when the media reported on the Women’s March in Washington D.C. a day after Trump’s inauguration. According to CNN, over one million people gathered in Washington D.C. and in other cities to not only show their support for women’s rights but also to voice their resistance to the new administration. America Ferrera, the actress who starred in the popular TV show Ugly Betty, showed up in Washington D.C. to join others during the Women’s March. [Image by Jose Luis Magana/AP Images] She spoke to a crowd of thousands and said, “It’s been a heart-rending time to be both a woman and an immigrant in this country. Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday. But the president is not America. His cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America. And we are here to stay.” Ferrera is an outspoken actress/activist who immediately railed against Donald Trump after the latter announced his run for presidency a year earlier. Scarlett Johansson also joined the march and she also spoke to the people protesting against Donald Trump. She said, “President Trump, I did not vote for you. That said, I respect that you are you our President-elect and I want to be able to support you. But first I ask that you support me, support my sister, support my mother, support my best friends and all of all girlfriends. Support the men and women here today that are anxiously awaiting to see how your next moves may drastically affect their lives.” Several other celebrities showed up at the Women’s March in Washington D.C. and though the ascendancy of Donald Trump to the presidency directly impacts American citizens thousands of people around the world have joined the protests to voice their discontent for the newly sworn in president of the United States of America. [Image by Jeff Chiu/AP Images] According to CNN, people in London, Melbourne, Tel Aviv, Berlin, Moscow, Pristina, Kosovo and Mexico City gathered together to voice their protests against Donald Trump. Reports say that people from these countries gathered in front of US embassies and held protests in parallel with the Women’s March in Washington D.C. Even the remotest place in the whole planet wasn’t safe from Donald Trump. CNN reports that people in Antarctica, the southernmost continent in the planet, held protests against the new administration. Tourists and scientists aboard a ship off the coast of Antarctica held protest signs and took pictures of them to share to the world. The protesters were voicing their resistance towards the new administration that could ignore the presence of climate change. #womensMarchAntarctica (still photo from our march video in Paradise Bay this morning) video to come Thursday pic.twitter.com/mc6vyi62l7 — linda zunas (@lindazunas) January 21, 2017 #womensMarchAntarctica (still photo from our march video in Paradise Bay this morning) video to come Thursday pic.twitter.com/HDidWCXuQm — linda zunas (@lindazunas) January 21, 2017 Trump chose Scott Pruitt, a renowned climate change denier, to head the Environmental Protection Agency and if he succeeds in getting the position it won’t be a surprise if the environmentalists’ ongoing battle to be heard will go unnoticed for four more years. That is why scientists and eco-minded tourists in Antarctica are protesting alongside the people at the Women’s March in Washington D.C. because they too fear the outcome of a Donald Trump administration especially with regard to the environment. [Featured image by Win McNamee/Getty Images/AP Images]