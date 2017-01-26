Donald Trump said 11 false things in his first major TV interview as president

U.S. President Donald Trump makes frequent false claims about matters big and small. The Star is planning to track them all. Please contact Daniel Dale at ddale@thestar.ca if you hear Trump say anything you know is false or should be checked.WASHINGTON—Trump sat down with ABC’s David Muir on Wednesday for his first major television interview as president. He showed no sign of abandoning his campaign penchant for littering interviews with false claims. We counted 11 — not including the outlandish but uncheckable claim that he was told he received “the biggest standing ovation since Peyton Manning had won the Super Bowl.”1. The claim: “Look, Barack Obama — if you look back, eight years ago when he first ran — he was running for office in Chicago … and he was laughing at the system because he knew all of those votes were going to him … he was smiling and laughing about the vote in Chicago.”In fact: This is a gross mischaracterization of Obama’s remarks and behaviour during the 2008 campaign. He did not laugh or smile about the voting system in Chicago, and he did not suggest in any way that he was going to be receiving fraudulent votes. He acknowledged that his party had sometimes “monkeyed” with Chicago elections “in the past.”Article Continued Below2. The claim: Regarding voting fraud: “You look at Philadelphia, you look at what’s going on in Philadelphia.” In fact: There is no evidence of a significant voter fraud problem in Philadelphia. 3. The claim: Regarding voting fraud: “Chicago, look what’s going on in Chicago. It’s only gotten worse.”In fact: There is no evidence of a significant voter fraud problem in Chicago, and there is no evidence that its voting system has become increasingly plagued by fraud.