Donald Trump sees James Comeys testimony as complete vindication, and his fans agree

WASHINGTON—To Democrats and many legal experts in both parties, the Senate testimony from fired FBI director James B. Comey is devastating to U.S. President Donald Trump — portraying him as a liar who sought to halt the federal investigation into a former top aide and putting him in dire legal peril.But to Trump, many Republicans and a broad constellation of surrogates and conservative media outlets, the takeaway is much different: exoneration.“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication,” the president tweeted early on the morning after Comey’s testimony.That point of view has ricocheted across the conservative media world, both organically and in coordination with a hastily organized rapid-response operation at the Republican National Committee. The result is a parallel narrative — reinforced by the president himself on Twitter and at a Friday news conference — that spun Comey’s testimony as a clear victory and, publicly at least, cast aside any potential dangers that may lie ahead.Article Continued Below“There was no basis upon which an obstruction of justice charge can be raised by what was allegedly said,” said Jay Sekulow, a prominent conservative attorney who is now part of the president’s legal team, which is being led by his longtime attorney Marc Kasowitz.“I thought it was a collapse of James Comey,” added Sekulow, who is also chief counsel for the American Center for Law & Justice.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpThe starkly different interpretation of Comey’s testimony on the right provides another illustration of the deepening national divide over Trump, whose approval ratings are mired in the mid- to high-30s amid the Russia probe and other controversies and whose agenda has bogged down in Congress with relatively few major accomplishments so far.