Donald Trump Sworn In As 45th U.S. President: 2017 Inauguration Highlights

Upon his arrival in Washington on Friday to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump’s 2017 presidential inauguration has finally unfolded in front of the entire world. Trump was accompanied by outgoing President Barack Obama, with whom he shared a cup of tea in the White House. Trump and Obama then boarded a limousine that drove them to Washington. Another limousine carried Michelle Obama and Melania Trump, while another one with outgoing Vice President Joe Biden and his successor Mike Pence together. At the end of the ceremony, Obama and his family were to board a helicopter to leave Washington for a short vacation. Shortly before receiving Trump in the White House, Obama and his wife Michelle released a short video on Twitter in which the outgoing President thanked his compatriots for the support he received during his eight years in government. “It was the honor of my life to serve them. They made me a better leader and a better man, “the 44th president of the United States last tweeted in the official account of the presidency @POTUS. “I will not stop. I will be right here with you as a citizen, encouraged by your voices of truth and justice, humor, and love,” added Obama. President Barak Obama (R) and President-elect Donald Trump smile at the White House before the inauguration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States. [Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images] The outgoing President Obama was seen entering the Oval Hall of the White House for one last time to leave a letter on the desk which will soon be occupied by President Donald Trump. President Trump approached the microphone with unwavering confidence and remarked about a number of things in a straightforward yet spectacular manner. “This moment is the moment of the people. It belongs to all who are here and to all who are seeing us throughout the United States.”, remarked Donald Trump in the 2017 inauguration as the 45th president of US history, in an inaugural speech that lasted just under 20 minutes. After swearing office in the ceremony at Washington DC, the Republican said: “We will remember this day as the day the people again have control of their government.” “Together we will determine the course of the United States and the world for many, many years to come. We will face challenges. We will face difficulties, but we will do the job.” Trump said that his arrival at the White House means that power is being transferred from politicians to people in contrast to what has happened in the past, transfer of power from administration to administration. “For too long, a small group in our nation’s Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished — but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered – but the jobs left, and the factories closed.” he said. He said that “January 20, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.” “At the center of this movement is a crucial conviction: that a nation exists to serve its citizens.” Americans want great schools for their children, safe neighborhoods for their families, and good jobs for themselves. These are the just and reasonable demands of a righteous public.”, said Trump adding that “The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action.” President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up, as his wife Melania Trump (C), first lady Michelle Obama, upon arriving at the White House [Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images] “We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones – and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth.” Donald Trump also stressed on the fact that the American way should not be imposing upon others but should rather shine by example for everyone to follow.