Donald Trump, the germaphobe in chief

WASHINGTON—President-elect Donald Trump, during a news conference in New York City on Wednesday, vehemently denied the salacious and unverified allegations put forth in a 35-page dossier published by BuzzFeed News. Behind a podium in the lobby of Trump Tower, the president-elect professed an awareness that the hotel rooms he visits overseas may be bugged with tiny cameras. And responding to a personal section of the unsubstantiated report, Trump added, “I’m also very much of a germaphobe, by the way, believe me.” (The audience at news conference laughed.)Trump is keen to avoid microbes, particularly those transmitted via touch. He is not alone in the world of celebrities and politicians, some of whom have been labelled germaphobes of varying degrees. Toward the end of his life, billionaire Howard Hughes holed himself in dark hotel rooms to dodge perceived germ threats. Canadian television host Howie Mandel, who has spoken about struggling with germ fears, handles his anxiety with a far less extreme method: Mandel rarely shakes hands, preferring the fist bump.But legion are the palms a president must grip. In June, Barack Obama half-joked that George W. Bush’s most sage advice was to always use hand sanitizer. The New Yorker once estimated that a president pumps about 65,000 hands over the course of a year. Trump, for his part, has called shaking hands a “barbaric” practice, fearing the flu and “all sorts of things.”Accusations of barbarism aside, it is true that handshakes spread bacteria. A 2014 report in the American Journal of Infection Control recommended the fist bumped as an alternative to the handshake. The high five, a team of British biologists found, transferred half the microorganisms of a shake. A bump or dap greeting will pass on even smaller amounts of bacteria.But where, exactly, does a healthy fear of sickness become presidential-level germaphobia?Article Continued Below“It’s a very interesting question,” said psychology professor Michael Kyrios, when asked to describe the line between germaphobia and appropriately zealous hygiene. Kyrios, an expert on obsessive-compulsive disorder at the Australian National University in Canberra and a past president of the Australian Psychological Society, said Thursday morning that true germaphobia is “most commonly associated with OCD,” particularly when behaviours to avoid contamination “interfere with someone’s work, social life or studies.”Broadly speaking – Kyrios made it clear that the way any one person presents a psychological disorder was unique – germaphobes have two reactions to microbes. First, they may be obsessed with biological threats and have intrusive thoughts of contamination. These can go beyond physical sickness, the psychologist said, to the point a person worries about moral deficiencies as a reaction to a taint.Second, several germaphobes develop what Kyrios called neutralizing responses. He offered examples by way of celebrity habits he has observed: “Quite often you will see people in the spotlight put their hands behind their backs, or in their pocket. Or refuse to shake hands altogether.”▶President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday adamantly denied reports that Russia had obtained compromising information about him, calling news reports "a disgrace." He also acknowledged Moscow was likely behind the hacking of the DNC.(Associated Press )

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx