Donald Trump, the presidential oaf of office: Burman

So, after one exhausting week of the new Trump presidency, this is the problem:In this dangerous 21st century, fraught with high drama and peril, how does the world at large, the American people in particular and the news media in general deal with a U.S. president, ostensibly the “leader of the free world,” who is proving himself, in virtually every major utterance, to be a certifiable liar.We have never confronted this issue before. It is so unprecedented it may very well lead to a crisis that ultimately torpedoes this presidency.American leaders have often been wildly controversial, of course, and political debate is now more polarized than ever. But for decades, if not centuries, much of the world has more often than not believed the basic information — “the set of facts” — that a U.S. president has provided in the name of his government. That, it appears, may be in the past.I want to zero in on the news media’s response to this.Article Continued BelowIn his first speech last Saturday after the inauguration, President Trump said he was at “war with the media” and regarded reporters as “among the most dishonest human beings on Earth.”Incredibly, he then went on to tell the CIA employees in his audience that reports he was critical of U.S. intelligence agencies were simply a media fabrication. This claim was dismissed as totally false in most media reports about the speech.On Monday, Trump met with Congressional leaders and made a completely bogus charge that “millions of people” had voted illegally in the last election. This produced a stunning headline on the front page of The New York Times: “Meeting With Top Leaders, Trump Repeats an Election Lie.”