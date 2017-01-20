Donald Trump, the strongman who incarnates a nations will: Paul Wells

As they left the swearing-in stand through a door back into the Capital building, two Presidents — first Donald Trump, then Barack Obama — paused in turn to shake the hand of a small man in a wheelchair. It took me a second to recognize Bob Dole, 93 years old, 20 years retired from the Senate he so dearly loved, as powerful a symbol of continuity in American politics as any that lives.Trump slowed down for barely a second. Obama stayed behind for longer, gave Dole’s wife Elizabeth a peck on the cheek, clapped the old man on the shoulder reassuringly. There is no need to read too much into the different reactions: Obama has some spare time now, and Trump will be busier. In the years ahead there will be all sorts of events for us to read into. Dole’s been a Trump man all along, because Dole’s a Republican and Trump was his party’s nominee, but it was striking how many figures in the Washington establishment showed up for the ceremonies of this bizarre day. We’ve heard so much about who wasn’t going to show up that it was striking who did. Sen. Charles Schumer as co-master of ceremonies. Every living ex-president who was well enough to come, from Jimmy Carter on down. Hillary Clinton. There was a late-breaking trend, as at least half of the people protocol would expect to see at a presidential inauguration struggled with whether to attend this one, toward showing up. Trump never misses an opportunity to miss an opportunity, so of course he mocked and insulted Rep. John Lewis after Lewis announced he would not attend the inauguration of a man he views as an illegitimate President. But in the end, Lewis’s choice was not the choice of most Washington dignitaries who had to decide whether to attend.My hunch is that more and more Americans have decided there is no additional harm to be done by cloaking President Trump in the trappings of institutional legitimacy, and that in the end it might do a world of good.Article Continued BelowWe’ve all learned not to bet against Trump in any confrontation that comes down to nothing more elaborate than brute, thuggish force. But the genius of the American Republic is that it was designed to limit any man’s power. Even battered as they’ve become through neglect and misuse, those institutional safeguards may yet come in handy. There’ll be no end of early tests. The American Civil Liberties Union was not the only organization to go to court seeking remedy against Trump’s conflicts of interest in his business holdings within minutes after he lifted his hand from Abraham Lincoln’s bible.As for the man himself, well, never let it be said that on Day One he failed to deliver what his supporters voted for. He thanked the Obamas for their kindness and the ex-presidents for their presence, then dismissed them all as a dynasty of Neros.RELATED: