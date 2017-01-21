Donald Trump Visits The CIA In Order To Mend Their Relationship

Donald Trump, on his second day as President of the United States, paid a visit to the headquarters of the CIA. According to a report by the Washington Post, Trump’s visit to the CIA was a way to mend the relationship between the new president and the intelligence agency. The President And The First Lady Share A Dance At The Inauguration Ball [Image By Alex Brandon/AP Photo] In December, The Guardian reported that the CIA had believed that Russia had some type of role in manipulating the vote on Election Day. Trump’s team immediately replied to the accusation in the CIA report. “These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.” According to the CIA, members of the Russian government were behind all of the email leaks that WikiLeaks released to the public. The main red flag that caused the intelligence agency to conclude that Russia’s role was nefarious was the fact that the email leaks only targeted the Democrats and Hillary Clinton. An intelligence official commented on the one-sided leaks. “It is the assessment of the intelligence community that Russia’s goal here was to favour one candidate over the other, to help Trump get elected.” “That was a major clue to their intent. If all they wanted to do was discredit our political system, why publicise the failings of just one party, especially when you have a target like Trump?” Craig Murray is a former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan and a man who has a close relationship with the owner of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange. Murray responded to the report by the CIA by saying it is “bul****t.” “I know who leaked them. I’ve met the person who leaked them, and they are certainly not Russian and it’s an insider. It’s a leak, not a hack; the two are different things. If what the CIA are saying is true, and the CIA’s statement refers to people who are known to be linked to the Russian state, they would have arrested someone if it was someone inside the United States. America has not been shy about arresting whistleblowers and it’s not been shy about extraditing hackers. They plainly have no knowledge whatsoever.” President Trump was very critical of the CIA during the transitional period prior to his inauguration. On January 11, Trump took to Twitter in order to criticize the intelligence community. Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to “leak” into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017 On January 16, the Wall Street Journal published an interview they conducted with John Brennan, the outgoing director of the CIA. Brennan took great offense to the fact that Trump compared the CIA to the Nazis. “It’s when there are allegations made about leaking or about dishonesty or a lack of integrity, that’s where I think the line is crossed. Tell the families of those 117 CIA officers who are forever memorialized on our wall of honor that their loved ones who gave their lives were akin to Nazis. Tell the CIA officers who are serving in harm’s way right now and their families who are worried about them that they are akin to Nazi Germany. I found that to be very repugnant, and I will forever stand up for the integrity and patriotism of my officers who have done much over the years to sacrifice for their fellow citizens.” John Brennan Prepares To Discuss The Election Being Hacked By Russia. [Cliff Owen/AP Photo] According to the Washington Post report mentioned above, aides to Donald Trump state that he will be making other visits to other federal agencies similar to what he did today with the CIA. It is clear that Donald Trump’s opinion on the CIA has changed based on his comment. “There is nobody that feels stronger about the intelligence community and the CIA than Donald Trump.” Do you think the CIA is right and the Russian government manipulated the election in November in order to ensure that Donald Trump would win? [Featured Image By Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]