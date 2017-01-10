Donald Trumps first attempt to ignore the law: his son-in-law

President-elect Donald Trumpintends to name his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as a senior adviser to his White House — a move that would put to the test a 1967 anti-nepotism law and provide a Trump White House already rife with ethical questions a bona fide legal showdown.In fact, this amounts to Trump’s “first attempt to ignore the law,” according to Washington University government ethics expert Kathleen Clark. And she says it has huge implications not just for Kushner, but for the rest of the presidency.Clark speaks about anti-nepotism laws, why they exist, and how Kushner and Trump might get around this particular one. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.A casual observer may wonder why Trump’s son-in-law serving in his administration is a big deal. Why do such anti-nepotism laws exist, and why is nepotism a problem?Article Continued BelowThe U.S. has anti-nepotism laws in the federal government and in lots of state governments, because the practice of hiring relatives undermines public confidence that the government official is actually finding best person for the job. What are the chances that the best person for the job just happens to be a relative, right? In addition to the problem of public confidence, hiring a relative also causes problems within the government organization. It can undermine the morale of government officials. It can cause confusion about what the lines of authority are; in other words, the relative may have a particular title, but many may perceive the relative’s role as even more important than the title would suggest. It may be very difficult to say, ‘That’s a bad idea’ to the president’s son-in-law, in a way it would be easier to say those things to someone whom the president hired but isn’t related to — someone who’s not the father of his grandchild or grandchildren.

