Donald Trumps six big foreign-policy problems: Burman

President Donald J. Trump. My, oh my. Is he Russia's man-in-the-White-House? Or is there actually a functioning conscience hidden somewhere in there?If we are to live up to Meryl Streep's shout-out at the recent Golden Globes Awards that "all the nicest people" are Canadian, we know our mission this weekend. This is the moment to reach out and hug an American. Any American. They are in need of some serious cheering up.But while we're at it, as America's 45th president begins his fateful "first 100 days," let's keep our attention laser-focused on the most immediate foreign-policy dangers ominously ahead of us. Here are six: Conflict with ChinaNo relationship is more important to the U.S. than its tie with China. Yet no country has been attacked more by Trump than China. Why is this so? Does the Trump team not understand how explosive this issue can be? By supporting Taiwan and undermining Beijing's "One China" policy, they risk a break of relations, which could lead to military conflict.Chaos of a trade warTrump's campaign rhetoric was aggressively critical of American free trade deals — both with Asia and its North American neighbours, Canada and Mexico. He also targeted China. Since the election, his cabinet choices have only reinforced the truculent approach of the incoming U.S. administration toward global trade. But a trade war could grievously harm America's economic interests.