Donald Trumps travel ban fuels conflicting views

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF.—Abraham Amanios’ younger brother Isaac was killed in 2015 when a husband and wife stormed into the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino and opened fire.The terrorist attack, which left 14 people dead, was cited by U.S. President Donald Trump as one reason for his controversial travel restriction policy that temporarily bars refugees and immigrants from seven majority-Muslim nations.Amanios, 74, wants to prevent terrorism, but he also identifies with many of the people barred under the new policy. He came to the U.S. from Sudan in 1980, after having fled violence and political persecution in northern Ethiopia during the fight for secession by the modern-day nation of Eritrea. His brother Isaac, who had fought for Eritrean independence, sought asylum in the U.S. with his family in 2000. Isaac had worked in Sudan as an interpreter at a United States resettlement camp for refugees.“The main reason that we even came here to this country, Eritreans, is because of the unstable Middle East,” Abraham Amanios said, adding that he saw the Trump policy as misguided.“None of the people involved in terrorism or other things came from these countries,” Amanios said of those included in the ban. “None of them.”Article Continued BelowThe victims of the San Bernardino terror attack represented a cross-section of America.They were Christian, Muslim and Jewish, both immigrants and people born in the United States. One woman who was killed came to the U.S. after fleeing religious persecution in Iran. Another had fled Vietnam as a child.Their tragedy became fuel for Trump’s executive order, which has roiled airports around the nation over the last week.