Dont underestimate the power of fear: Delacourt

Some of Justin Trudeau’s biggest applause-getting lines — before he became prime minister — revolved around the politics of fear.You may remember the Liberal ad that aired in the closing days of the 2015 election, featuring moments from a large campaign rally in Brampton. “Stephen Harper isn’t afraid of me, my friends,” Trudeau shouted from the stage. “He’s afraid of you.” That speech, by the way, contained nearly two dozen mentions of the words “fear” or “afraid.” The soon-to-be prime minister was telling voters that he wouldn’t use fear as a tool of power, as his predecessor often did. So far, that’s held up — we haven’t seen Trudeau going around firing too many people or shutting down his critics. But I’ve been wondering lately, as he sees events unfolding south of the border — and even here at home — whether that’s a promise (like electoral reform) that Trudeau is reconsidering today. Article Continued BelowNo question: Donald Trump has been making fear work for him, even before formally becoming U.S. president on Friday.It’s been very effective on the U.S. auto industry, for instance, with car-making giants such as Ford and General Motors shaping their business plans around Trump’s Twitter rants about offshore production.Ford, a frequent target of Trump’s attacks during the campaign, decided to abandon plans to build a $1-billion plant in Mexico, relocating it to Flat Rock, Mich.