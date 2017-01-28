Double-dipping lawyers taking big slice of injury settlements

It’s an open secret among Ontario’s personal injury lawyers.For years, lawyers working on contingency for accident victims — “you don’t pay unless we win” — have been taking more money from injured clients than the law allows.It’s called “double dipping” and one judge’s ruling called it a breach of the law.A Star investigation has found the practice to be widespread and as a result many Ontario residents have been overcharged thousands of dollars and likely do not know it.“It just feels like you’re being screwed,” said accident victim Michelle Francis. “Is there anyone you can honestly trust?”Article Continued BelowIn simple terms, a lawyer representing an accident victim on contingency gets paid only if he or she is successful. The lawyer’s fee is usually a percentage of the money awarded for damages. But many lawyers, the Star found, routinely take — on top of their fee — a second payment called “costs” that under Ontario law belongs to the client.The Star found two dozen examples of personal injury law firms in the province, from small outfits to well known downtown Toronto firms, using retainer agreements that state they will take, in addition to their fee, costs, or a portion of costs. That’s in contravention of Ontario’s Solicitors Act, the legislation governing the practice of law in the province. Malcolm Mercer, the chair of the Law Society of Upper Canada committee looking into advertising and fee issues, said he believes “that there’s a genuine problem to be worked through.”