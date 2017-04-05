Downsview station to become Sheppard West next month

Goodbye, Downsview station. Hello, Sheppard West.For the first time, a TTC subway station will undergo a name change when Downsview station receives a makeover starting next month.The station, which until now has been the first/last subway stop on the west side of Line 1, will be renamed Sheppard West. The move is to coincide with the opening of the Toronto-York Spadina extension later this year.A new station will exist one stop north of Sheppard West called Downsview Park. As a result, the TTC felt the name change would help avoid confusion.Article Continued BelowThe name change will be official as of May 7, but you’ll still hear it called Downsview station for a little while.That’s because the TTC plans to slowly update the station’s name throughout the year to get riders used to the change, spokesperson Brad Ross said. “It’s quite an undertaking actually. It’s not something you can do overnight,” Ross said. “It’s going to be a staged process, it’s going to transition. There will be some inconsistencies for sure starting in May. There’s a number of things that we’re doing to get people used to the change, get people ready for the change and so when it happens it’s not sort of overnight, and suddenly ‘what happened to Downsview station?’ ”