Dozens arrested at Moscow rallies

MOSCOW—Police in Moscow detained about three dozen people at unauthorized rallies in the Russian capital on Sunday, a week after anti-government protests broke out across the country.The police presence was notably heavy in central Moscow. Pedestrians could only access Red Square by passing through metal detectors, and police blocked off Pushkin Square, traditionally a gathering point for demonstrations.Twenty-nine people were arrested while trying to conduct a march on Triumphalnaya Square and seven others were detained at Manezhnaya Square, which is adjacent to the Kremlin, according to police figures reported by the state news agency Tass.Read more: Russian youth bring fresh adrenalin to opposition amid nationwide protestsArticle Continued BelowRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for 15 daysNationwide anti-corruption protests bring thousands into Russia’s streetsSeparately, well-known opposition activist Ildar Dadin was arrested while picketing outside a police station, according to OVD-Info, a group that monitors political repression.