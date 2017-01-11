Driver in death of Olympian Victor Davis granted bail on manslaughter charge

MONTREAL—A lawyer for the man convicted in the death of Olympian Victor Davis 28 years ago said he does not expect the man’s reputation to affect his defence on a new charge of manslaughter.Glen Crossley, 46, was released from custody Wednesday after surrendering to Montreal police, who had issued a warrant for his arrest in the death of a 70-year-old man at a bar last fall.Among the conditions of his release, Crossley was ordered to make a $10,000 deposit, to refrain from consuming alcohol and drugs, not to frequent bars and to have no contact with a long list of individuals described as potential witnesses to the incident that resulted in the death of Montreal resident Albert Arsenault on Sept. 17, 2016.Arsenault’s family has said that police initially concluded the death was the result of an accidental fall down a flight of stairs, but later opened a criminal investigation after the family alerted them to a surveillance video of the incident.Crossley did not address the court during the brief appearance. His next hearing is March 30. His lawyer, Gilbert Frigon, said Crossley is currently unemployed and has suffered health problems that have resulted in two recent hospital stays.Article Continued BelowFrigon told reporters after the court hearing that there is a big difference between the 1989 hit-and-run that killed Davis and the current charge of manslaughter.Davis became involved in a confrontation with Crossley and others after they began flirting with Davis’s girlfriend and another female at a suburban Montreal bar. Davis was said to have threatened to throw a juice bottle at the car Crossley was driving when he was struck and suffered severe brain and spinal-cord injuries.Crossley served four months of a 10-month sentence, and his lawyer at the time told the court that he had suffered more than the average by being labelled “the man who killed Victor Davis,” according to news reports from the sentencing hearing.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx